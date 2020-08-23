LeBron Reacts To Luka Doncic’s Epic Buzzer-Beater

If you didn’t already realize Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world, you should have after what just happened in Orlando.

Playing on a sprained left ankle and without his second-best player (Kristaps Porzingis), Doncic went for 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, including a game-winning step-back three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the win, Dallas evened its first-round playoff series at 2-2. It was Doncic’s second 40-point performance of the series.

If you missed the buzzer beater, check it out below.

Luka is a bad man. pic.twitter.com/UmlPZE5nR6 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 23, 2020

LeBron James knows a thing or two about hitting game winners in the playoffs. Like everyone else, King James reacted to the Luke shot on Twitter right after it happened.

BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

It is abundantly clear at this point. Luka is beyond special. We’ll see if he has enough to lead Dallas all the way past the Clippers and into the second round.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday.