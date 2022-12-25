Look: Dallas Mavericks Unveil New Dirk Nowitzki Statue

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a basket with Luka Doncic #77 in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After two years of work, the Dallas Mavericks revealed their tribute to franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki on Sunday.

Nowitzki, who played all 21 of his NBA seasons with the Mavericks from 1998-2019, is now immortalized in a brand new statue outside of the American Airlines Center.

Fittingly, the bust features Nowitzki shooting one of his trademark one-legged fadeaways.

"Loyalty Never Fades Away," the Mavericks wrote in a tweet showing the unveiling of the statue.

For a full breakdown of everything that went into creating the Nowitzki statue, click here.

Acquired in a draft night trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998, the German-born Nowitzki became a legend in Dallas. The greatest player in Mavericks' history, he made 14 All-Star and 12 All-NBA teams, won the 2006-07 MVP Award and led the Mavs to a championship while winning NBA Finals MVP in 2011.

Dallas picked the perfect day to honor Nowitzki, as the Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of a Christmas Day five-game slate this afternoon.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ABC.