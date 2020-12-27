Look: First Half Score Of Clippers vs. Mavs Is Going Viral

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined with an injury, it was easy to imagine the LA Clippers struggling against the Dallas Mavericks today. But the scoreline through the first half is absolutely ridiculous.

The Mavs outscored the Clippers 36-13 in the first quarter. But the second quarter was even worse as the Clippers were outscored another 41-14. LA went into the half down 77-27.

Photos of the scoreboard are the absolute onslaught began have been going viral. NBA insider Mark Stein got over 2,800 likes just for announcing the initial 62-18 score.

77-27 is no NBA scoreline for a half. That’s the kind of score you see as the final score when a team like the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s team takes on Ole Miss or Dayton.

For those who needed visual proof … pic.twitter.com/oPuo9ixIYW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 27, 2020

So how are the Mavs absolutely blowing out the Clippers? Well, a massive first half from all-world forward Luka Doncic certainly helps. The Slovenian sensation had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists during the first half onslaught, leading the team in all categories.

Luka isn’t the only member of the Mavs having a good half. Shooting guard Josh Richardson had 15 points of his own.

By contrast, only four players on the Clippers could even get the ball in the hoop. They collectively went 9-of-37 on field goals and just 1-of-19 from three.

It’s a rough outing for the Clippers today. Hopefully it doesn’t end historically bad. But it definitely looks like it will.