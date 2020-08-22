Look: Luka Doncic’s Mom Reacts To Her Son’s Game 3 Injury

Luka Doncic suffered one of the most-disappointing injuries of the NBA Playoffs on Friday night. The Dallas Mavericks star rolled his ankle and had to miss the remainder of his team’s critical Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks fell to the Clippers without their best player, as Los Angeles now leads Dallas, 2-1, in the Western Conference first round.

Doncic is listed as questionable for Sunday’s Game 4.

“It’s not that bad,” Doncic said of his ankle injury. “Honestly, I had luck it’s my left ankle. It’s not my right. It’s a little sprained. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Hopefully we’ll see Doncic back on the court in Game 4 on Sunday. His mother sent him a heartwarming message on Instagram.

“You always come back stronger,” she wrote on Instagram. “My world.”

The Mavericks will certainly need a healthy Doncic in order to have a shot at evening up the series against the Clippers on Sunday.

Unfortunately, there’s not a ton of time in between Friday night’s game and Sunday afternoon’s tipoff.

“The game is early Sunday, which doesn’t help things, but we’ll see,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ve got every advanced treatment modality that you can have, as every team here does. We’ll see how this responds in the next 36 hours.”

Game 4 is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.