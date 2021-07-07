Look: Luka Doncic’s Mom Reacts To Olympic Berth

Over the weekend, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made history carrying the Slovenian basketball team to the Olympics for the very first time.

With a 96-85 win over Lithuania, Slovenia qualified for the Olympics for the first time in its history. Doncic, as he consistently does in the NBA, posted a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assist in 31 minutes.

The Slovenian fans, of course, praised Doncic for his efforts in leading the team to the biggest sporting event in the world. However, there was one fan in particular who had something special to say after the win.

Doncic’s mom, Mirjam Poterbin, had a special message for her son after the win. “My heart is full,” she said on Instagram.

Check it out.

Over the weekend, a reporter asked Doncic if he would rather lead Slovenia of a gold medal or win the NBA Championship. Let’s just say Dallas Mavericks fans might not love the answer.

“I’d say gold medal with Slovenia. You play for your country and that’s something… but I wouldn’t mind both,” Doncic told reporters.

He’ll get his chance to win a gold medal when the Olympics kicks off on July 23.