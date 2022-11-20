Look: Mark Cuban Reacts To Big Donald Trump Decision

LOS ANGELES CA - OCTOBER 29: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, follows the action from behind the bench during the third quarter of the basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center October 29, 2015, in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban has made his dislike for Donald Trump clear over the years, but the Dallas Mavericks owner approves of Elon Musk's decision to reinstate the former President on Twitter.

Trump's Twitter account, which was suspended on Jan. 8, 2021, is now back in circulation thanks to Musk. Cuban tweeted last night why that decision makes sense from a business standpoint.

"Smart marketing move for @twitter. Now everyone comes to see what Trump does," Cuban said. "Awful for Trump. The pressure is on him to entertain. Tweets hit different as the President vs. now being TFG."

Trump's Twitter account is back up and running, but it remains to be seen if he'll resume using it.

"I don't see any reason for it," Trump said on Saturday when asked if he would go back to using Twitter.

Trump went on to say he intended to stick with his new social media platform Truth Social, which was developed by his tech startup, Trump Media & Technology Group.