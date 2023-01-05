Look: Sports World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Announcement

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

During Wednesday's media session, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was asked if anyone will be able to catch LeBron James on the all-time scoring list.

"It's always a possibility, you know? But it's going to be really tough," Doncic replied. "You gotta have a guy that plays for 20 years."

Doncic made it clear that he won't be playing in the NBA for two decades.

"If you're saying me there's no way because I'm not playing that much," Doncic told reporters while laughing.

Judging by the reactions on social media, NBA fans respect Doncic's honesty.

"I mean he has been playing professionally since 13, so I can understand this response," one fan said.

"So funny hearing folks think this next generation gonna have so many players play as long as LeBron cuz of technology lol these young guys be hurt more than Bron ever was," another fan tweeted.

Doncic has been playing professional basketball since 2015. He spent a few years with Real Madrid before making the jump to the NBA.

In terms of overall talent, Doncic has the potential to go down as one of the best players of his generation. He has averaged 27.3 points per game since entering the league in 2018.

If Doncic wants to be towards the top of the all-time scoring list, he'll have to be willing to play for at least another decade.