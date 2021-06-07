Luka Doncic Has Blunt Response To Kristaps Porzingis Question

The Dallas Mavericks pushed the star-studded Los Angeles Clippers to the brink for a second consecutive season in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs but fell just short with a loss on the road in Game 7 on Sunday. Despite a heroic series from Luka Doncic and savvy coaching adjustments from Rick Carlisle, the Mavericks were outdone by Kawhi Leonard and the shooting of the Clippers role players.

With the season now over, the Mavs will have an important offseason ahead of them. Doncic will be eligible to receive his rookie extension and the front office will need to make some roster adjustments to surround their burgeoning star with more talent.

One of the major question marks facing the Mavericks this summer will be the future of Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-3 center has played second fiddle to Doncic since his arrival in Dallas and has reportedly grown frustrated with sharing the limelight, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star as Doncic dominates the ball and the spotlight, sources told ESPN,” MacMahon reported on Monday. “Porzingis frequently made thinly veiled references during his postgame media availabilities, such as saying the ‘ball actually moved tonight’ after high-scoring performances or stating that the offense didn’t involve him on low-scoring nights.”

Doncic was asked about his partnership with Porzingis in a press conference on Monday. He called his teammate a “great player” and expressed an interest in using the seven-footer more often.

“He’s a great player. I think we’ve got to use him more, and that’s it,” the 22-year-old answered, via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Whether the Mavericks want to hold onto Porzingis or not, they’ll likely have to keep him on the roster for the foreseeable future. The organization signed the No. 4 overall pick to a massive deal in 2019 and will owe him over $31 million next season.

At that price, few teams will be willing to put together a trade package for Porzingis, who hasn’t quite lived up to his deal in Dallas. Despite averaging 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 regular season, he scored under 10 points three times in a more limited role during the recent series against the Clippers.

Combined with his injury history, Porzingis seems destined to stay in Dallas for now. The Mavericks will need to focus their efforts to upgrade the roster elsewhere before Doncic and company return for next season.