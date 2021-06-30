Luka Doncic Has Brutally Honest Message For NBA Refs

At 22 years old, Luka Doncic might already be one of the best players in NBA. With his remarkable combination of physical gifts and basketball IQ, the Dallas Mavericks guard has blossomed into on of the league’s brightest stars.

Despite his meteoric rise, Doncic still doesn’t seem to think that he’s getting the proper treatment from NBA officials.

After playing in a game for his native Slovenia in the Olympic qualifiers on Wednesday, the former No. 3 overall pick quipped about not getting enough calls over in the states. Although it seemed like he was joking, Doncic clearly couldn’t help himself when he saw an opportunity to take a shot at the officiating in the NBA.

“I don’t really get calls in the NBA, I don’t think,” Doncic said while smiling, per AP’s Tim Reynolds.

Luka Doncic was asked after the Slovenia game today if he's used to not getting "star" calls in FIBA like he does in the NBA. "I don't really get calls in the NBA, I don't think," he said, smiling. You've got to love him. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 30, 2021

Doncic has already earned quite the reputation in the NBA for complaining to the refs on what he deems to be missed calls. Still, he had no problem getting to the charity stripe this past season.

The Dallas Mavericks guard took the sixth most free-throw attempts in the league during the regular season this year. He shot 471 times, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo (581), Joel Embiid (548), Trae Young (546), Zion Williamson (529) and Damian Lillard (484).

One of Doncic’s most impressive abilities on the court is to draw and finish through contact. However, his conversation rate from the charity stripe leaves something to be desired.

Although he shot 73 percent from the free-throw line during the regular season, Doncic struggled during the Mavericks first-round series against the Clippers. He converted just 52.9 of his attempts over the course of Dallas’s seven playoff games.

Doncic didn’t have any problem getting the job done, despite his lack of free-throw attempts on Wednesday. Slovenia won 118-68 over Angola in the country’s latest Olympic qualifier.

That means it’s just a matter of time before we get to see Doncic play in his first Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo.

[Bleacher Report]