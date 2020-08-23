Look: Luka Doncic’s Mom Reacts To His Game-Winning Shot

Luka Doncic set NBA social media on fire when he made a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Sheeesh Luka Doncic thats ridiculous…BLOUSES!!!” tweeted Stephen Curry.

“BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice,” tweeted LeBron James.

“W O W!!!! Luka we are not worthy!!!” tweeted Dwyane Wade.

The best reaction, though, came from Luka Doncic’s mom. The mother of the Dallas Mavericks star shared her reaction on her Instagram Story.

“I think I didn’t cry so much even when he was born,” she wrote. “So proud of my son, he is a real gamer. My world.”

The praise for the Dallas Mavericks star continues to pour in. His head coach, Rick Carlisle, is in awe of how many hits Doncic can take on the floor.

“If it was you out there at the health club getting beat up like that, I doubt you’d even stay on the floor. This guy’s tougher than you are,” Carlisle said.

No one is going to argue with that.

The Mavericks will now look to take a series lead over the Clippers in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T.