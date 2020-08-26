Luka Doncic Had A 2-Word Message After Game 5 Loss

Luka Doncic wasn’t able to repeat his Game 4 heroics in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers en route to a 154-111 loss.

But Doncic isn’t letting the disappointing loss get him down. Taking to Twitter right after the game, the Dallas Mavericks forward had just two words, “Bounce back!”

The Slovenian superstar had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the loss. While good enough to lead the Porzingis-less Dallas Mavericks in all categories, he couldn’t overcome a combined 67 points from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Mavericks fans certainly appreciate the sentiment. In just over 12 hours his tweet has received over 73,000 likes and 7,500 retweets and comments.

Luka Doncic is only days removed from carrying the Mavs on his back to a 135-133 overtime win over the Clippers. He had 43 points – including a game-winning three-pointer – along to 17 rebounds and 13 assists, giving him the rare playoff triple-double.

But bouncing back without Kristaps Porzingis is going to be a problem. Down 3-2 in the Conference Quarter-Finals, the Mavs will need back-to-back wins over the Clippers in order to get through. One hiccup and their season comes to an end – especially if Kawhi or Paul Georgia have another performance like Tuesday.

The playoffs have been a coming out party for Luka Doncic. But he can’t do it alone.

Will Doncic and the Mavs “bounce back” in Game 6, or do Dallas’ playoff ambitions come to an end on Thursday?