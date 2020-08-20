Luka Doncic Had Message For ‘NBA On TNT’ After Game 2

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks evened up the series with the Clippers on Wednesday with a 127-114 win.

After the game, though, the Mavericks’ star guard had a message for the doubters – especially at NBA On TNT. When asked about his recent beef with the NBA On TNT analysts, Doncic declared that the Mavericks have a chance to win the round. He feels they should now be saying it too.

“They should be saying, we got a chance you know in this first round,” Doncic said. “A lot of people counted us out. I know a lot of people didn’t count us in. But I know they should be saying we got a chance.”

Doncic had a team-leading 28 points and seven assists, along with eight rebounds in the win over Los Angeles. The former Real Madrid star picked up his first playoff win in the process, Dallas’ first since 2016.

That performance, combined with his Game 1 outing, set a new record for a player’s first two playoff games.

“They should be saying, ‘We got a chance.’”@luka7doncic has a message for the Inside crew. pic.twitter.com/gKnsrOXdNB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 20, 2020

Winning one game will give the Mavericks confidence, but beating the Clippers three more times will be the key. Kawhi Leonard has been playing his tail off these first two games, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Dallas have not won more than one playoff game in a series since 2014, and have not won a series at all since their NBA title-winning 2011 campaign.

Can Luka Doncic and the Mavericks upset the Clippers and win the round?