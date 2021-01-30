The Dallas Mavericks hit the lottery when Slovenian star Luka Doncic fell to No. 3 in the 2018 NBA draft.

Doncic, who played professionally overseas for several years, immediately came into the NBA ready to go up against the best. Entering this third season, he was one of the favorites to win the league’s MVP award.

Dallas got off to a shaky start to the 2020-21 season, but sat at 8-7 following a win over the San Antonio Spurs just over a week ago. Unfortunately, the Mavericks haven’t won a game since.

On Friday night, the Mavericks dropped their fourth-straight game in a 120-101 loss to the Utah Jazz. Following the game, Doncic said it looks as if the team doesn’t care to win.

Here’s more from ESPN:

“I would say right now it’s looking like we don’t care, honestly, if we win games or not,” Doncic said. “We just [need] more energy, more effort, dive for every ball, box out, everything. There’s a lot of things we could improve, and I know we will. I know we will, and that’s all that matters.”

Doncic made it clear he’s not happy with the team’s effort.

“I never felt like this,” he said. “We’ve got to do something, because this is not looking good. We’ve got to step up and just talk to each other and play way better than this. It’s mostly effort.”

Dallas will get the chance to rebound tonight with a game against the Phoenix Suns.