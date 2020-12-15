Luka Doncic Has Brutally Honest Comment On His Fitness Level

Luka Doncic isn’t paying much mind to those who are criticizing his fitness in the final days of the NBA preseason.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks topped the Milwaukee Bucks 128-112 in an exhibition game. Doncic put up his usual stellar stat line, dropping 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

After the game, he made an honest admission to reporters, saying that he’s not in his best shape at the moment. Doncic also said he’s heart about it from people on Twitter.

However, he’s not sweating the fact he’s not in peak condition and says he’ll get there in the future.

Full Doncic quote: “I mean, people on Twitter say every stuff “But, it’s true I’m not in my best shape. I will get there for sure. But, you know, I’ve never been a muscular guy, so what can I say?” — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 15, 2020

Luka is correct that his game is not built on an overly impressive physique or all-world athleticism. His skill, size, intelligence and vision all factor more into why he’s one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

Still, he’d be wise to shape up as soon as he can, because if he doesn’t, he’s going to continue to hear about it from fans and media.