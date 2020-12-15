The Spun

Luka Doncic Has Brutally Honest Comment On His Fitness Level

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the second half against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic isn’t paying much mind to those who are criticizing his fitness in the final days of the NBA preseason.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks topped the Milwaukee Bucks 128-112 in an exhibition game. Doncic put up his usual stellar stat line, dropping 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

After the game, he made an honest admission to reporters, saying that he’s not in his best shape at the moment. Doncic also said he’s heart about it from people on Twitter.

However, he’s not sweating the fact he’s not in peak condition and says he’ll get there in the future.

Luka is correct that his game is not built on an overly impressive physique or all-world athleticism. His skill, size, intelligence and vision all factor more into why he’s one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

Still, he’d be wise to shape up as soon as he can, because if he doesn’t, he’s going to continue to hear about it from fans and media.


