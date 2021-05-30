Report: Update On Luka Doncic’s Status For Game 4

Luka Doncic has been absolutely masterful in the Dallas Mavericks first three games of their first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 22-year-old rising star has lifted his team to a 2-1 advantage and has undoubtedly been the best player on the court in the series so far.

However, Doncic sustained a cervical strain late in Game 3 casting doubt on his outlook for the rest of the first round. The Mavericks couldn’t keep pace with the Clippers with their young star banged up and fell 118-108 on Friday.

But, the Mavericks got some encouraging news ahead of Game 4. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic is expected to play on Sunday in Dallas.

“Dallas star Luka Doncic is expected to play vs. Clippers in Game 4 despite his neck strain, source tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Doncic was previously listed as questionable but appears to be all systems go on Sunday.

Dallas star Luka Doncic is expected to play vs. Clippers in Game 4 despite his neck strain, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2021

The Mavericks will gladly welcome Doncic back into the lineup for Game 4. The 22-year-old has averaged 38 points, 9 assists and 8.7 rebounds throughout the series on 52 percent from the floor and 46 percent from beyond the arc.

When Doncic has been on the court, the Mavericks have outscored the Clippers by 25 points. When he’s been off, Los Angeles has flipped the script, outscoring Dallas by 19 points.

Doncic appears to be taking another leap forward in his young but already outstanding NBA career. A first round series victory over the favored Clippers would instantly force the league to reevaluate the 22-year-old once again.

Game 4 between the Mavericks and the Clippers will tip-off at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.