Luka Doncic Makes His Thoughts On Marcus Morris Very Clear

It’s safe to say that Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris won’t be partying together once the pandemic is over.

Morris was ejected for a flagrant foul on Doncic during the Clippers’ series-clinching win over the Mavericks. It wasn’t the first time in the series that Morris was caught making illegal contact on the Mavs superstar.

After the game, a frustrated Luka Doncic made his thoughts on Morris very clear. Speaking to the media, Doncic called it “a terrible play” and lamented even thinking that his previous hits weren’t on purpose.

“It was a terrible play,” Doncic said. “What can I say? It’s two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn’t on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think.”

Marcus Morris had an eventful round against the Mavs to say the least. He grabbed Doncic by the neck in Game 1, prompting the skirmish that led to Kristaps Porzingis’ ejection. Then in Game 5, Morris got after Doncic again by stepping on his injured ankle.

The Clippers went on to win every game where Morris went at it with Doncic.

It’s pretty hard to root for Morris but he may end up getting the last laugh on all of us. His Clippers are well-positioned for a deep playoff run.

Next year’s Mavs-Clippers games are going to be testy though.