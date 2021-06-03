ESPN Analyst Says Luka Doncic Is Now NBA’s ‘Most Valuable Commodity’

Luka Doncic is quickly blossoming into on of the NBA’s greatest superstar talents.

His play so far in this year’s playoffs has been absolutely unbelievable, averaging 35.0 points, 9.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game through five first-round games against the Los Angeles Clippers. His most recent effort saw his Dallas Mavericks claim a Game 5 victory in LA — notching their third win of the series, all away from home.

In the Mavs’ 105-100 win, Luka logged 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

These playoff numbers would be impressive for any player in the league — but, they’re even more impressive when you remember Luka is only 22 years old.

Combining his superstar talent and youthful potential, ESPN analyst Max Kellerman has deemed Doncic the “most valuable commodity” in the NBA right now.

“Who’s the most valuable commodity in the NBA? The answer is Luka Doncic and it’s not close,” Kellerman said on ESPN’s First Take. “He is 22 years old and can walk into playoffs series against defenders like Kawhi [Leonard] and Paul George, and they don’t seem to want it with him.”

“Who’s the most valuable commodity in the NBA? The answer is Luka Doncic and it’s not close.”@maxkellerman says the Clippers-Mavericks series is all about Luka 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2OBMaVyCp — First Take (@FirstTake) June 3, 2021

Whether or not Luka is the most valuable asset in the NBA is up for debate, but there’s no question he’s the most valuable player on his team.

During last night’s win over LA, Doncic scored or assisted on 31 of the Mavs’ 37 total made field goals. With these stats, his percentage of the team’s field goals scored or assisted on is the highest NBA postseason history. The only other players who’ve exceeded 80-percent in a playoff game are Allen Iverson and LeBron James, per the Mavs official PR account.

in what might be one of the more absurd statistical individual playoff performances in a while, Luka Doncic just scored or assisted 31 of Dallas' 37 total field goals made in a 105-100 win. here they are, in order from start-to-finish: pic.twitter.com/7Y9kmhi2fM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 3, 2021

When the All-Star forward was on the court last night, Dallas’ offensive rating was 124.7. Without him it was 36.4 — marking an absurd 88.3-point difference per 100 possessions [via BBallBreakdown].

Mavericks OffRtg with Luka On Court: 124.7

Mavericks OffRtg with Luka Off Court: 36.4

That's a difference of 88.3 points per 100 possessions. pic.twitter.com/SgygCLoz5y — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 3, 2021

With his second 40-point game of the series on Wednesday night, Luka’s total now balloons to four. Through just 11 total career playoff games (all against the Clippers), the 22 year old has already joined and surpassed some legendary NBA names in 40-point performances.

Luka now has 4 career 40 point playoff games. That’s the same as: Melo, Duncan, Dame, Kawhi, Karl Malone had in their careers. It’s more than:

Kyrie, Pierce, AD, Ewing, Moses, Giannis, Isiah has in their careers. He’s 22 years old and has played 11 career playoff games. — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 3, 2021

Luka will look to continue his stellar play and close out the series with a Game-6 victory on Friday night.