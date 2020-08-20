Luka Doncic’s Mom Reacts To Her Son’s Big Game 2 Performance

The Dallas Mavericks evened up their series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, thanks to another big game from Luka Doncic.

The All-Star guard led the Mavericks to a big Game 2 win over the No. 2-seeded Clippers. Doncic poured in 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in the win over Los Angeles.

Doncic said postgame that he’s confident the Mavericks can battle hard with the Clippers moving forward. Of course, Dallas will need three more wins to advance.

“We’ve just got three left,” Doncic said. “I think we can fight with them. Any series we go in, we’re going to believe we can win, for sure. If you don’t believe it, you’re not supposed to be here. You’ve got to believe it.”

Luka Doncic’s mom was certainly thrilled with the big win. Mirjam Poterbin took to Instagram following the big Game 2 win.

The Mavericks will need a couple of more huge performances from Doncic if they’re going to pull off a big Round 1 upset.

Doncic has given us no reason to believe that can’t happen, though. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season. He’s been playing at an extremely high level inside of the bubble, too.

Game 3 of the series is set for Friday evening. It’ll tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Friday.