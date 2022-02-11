Luka Doncic Reacts To “Shocking” Mavericks Trade

Before the trade deadline on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Following the Mavericks’ win on Thursday night, Luka Doncic was asked about the front office’s decision to part ways with Porzingis.

Doncic said the Mavericks are going to miss Porzingis moving forward. That being said, he’s happy to have Bertans and Dinwiddie down the stretch for their playoff run.

“Obviously, we’re going to miss KP,” Doncic said, via ESPN. “We were building something great here. It didn’t obviously work out. I wish him the best, and we’ve got two new guys who are welcome. Bertans is a great shooter. Dinwiddie can put the ball on the floor and he can score. The NBA is a business.”

Doncic also commented on the Mavericks’ ability to build a title-contending roster.

Although the Mavericks aren’t considered an NBA Finals contender at this moment, Doncic trusts the process in Dallas.

“I trust them, whatever move they make,” the All-Star guard told reporters. “I think I have great teammates. A lot of people can do a lot of stuff, and I’m really good now. I think we’re playing great basketball.”

Doncic saved his best performance of the season for Thursday night, scoring a career-high 51 points in a win over the Clippers.

It’ll be interesting to see how the new-look Mavericks perform after the All-Star break.