NBA superstar Luka Doncic took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to congratulate Dak Prescott for his new contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is starting to become quite the sports hub. The Mavericks have one of the top young NBA superstars in Doncic. The Cowboys, meanwhile, just locked up their franchise quarterback in Prescott for the foreseeable future.

Prescott agreed to a four-year deal worth $160 million on Monday. The new deal makes the 27-year-old the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Both Prescott and Doncic aren’t leaving the city of Dallas anytime soon. Doncic sent his well wishes to the Cowboys quarterback on Tuesday following Monday’s contract news.

Take a look.

Both the Cowboys and Mavericks have their superstars in Dak Prescott and Luka Doncic. Now, each organization is on a quest to surround both with a championship roster. It’s going to take some time.

The Mavericks are off to a 18-16 start to the 2020-21 season, good for eighth place in the loaded Western Conference. They’ll need to have a big second half of the season to rise from No. 8 and avoid having to play the Jazz, Clippers or Lakers in the first round. Chances are they’ll face one of them if they continue to play below what they’re capable of.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have some work to do. Their offensive line isn’t the dominant unit it once was and Ezekiel Elliott’s best playing days seem to be behind him. Priority No. 1 will be building up a better offensive line to protect Prescott.