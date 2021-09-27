Luka Doncic Responds To Coach Jason Kidd’s Reminder

Despite his on-court brilliance, Luka Doncic is well aware he still has one area to improve in.

In speaking with reporters on Monday, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd likened Doncic to “Picasso” and implored him to rely more on his teammates.

“A young Picasso,” Kidd said of Doncic. “… I don’t know if anybody ever told Picasso that he had to use all the paints, but I just want to remind him that he can rely on his teammates, that his teammates will be there to help him.”

Doncic agrees. He admitted after hearing Kidd’s comment that he needs to better rely on his teammates.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to improve on — on the court, off the court. This is one of them,” Doncic said. “Obviously, he’s right.”

We’ve seen Luka Doncic do the improbable already in his young career. But sometimes, he tries to do too much. We don’t blame him.

The Mavericks have yet to pair another star with Doncic. They were hoping Kristaps Porzingis would be that star, but it’s never come to fruition.

Until Dallas surrounds Doncic with a championship-caliber roster, he’ll need to continue to do the improbable. We can’t wait to see what he’s capable of when he is playing alongside another star, though.

Look for Doncic to be more of an all-around player this upcoming season, perhaps just like his coach was during his playing days.