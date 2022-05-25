Luka Doncic Reveals His Mentality Following Game 4 Win

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks avoided a sweep last night, winning Game 4 over the Golden State Warriors at home.

No team in NBA history has ever come all the way back from a 3-0 series deficit before, but Doncic has not given up hope that the Mavs can be the first to accomplish the feat.

"I mean, I still believe we can win, you know," Doncic said postgame, via ESPN's Tim McMahon. "Swept or not swept, in the end, if you lose, you lose. Don't matter how many we win. We have to go game by game. We're going to believe until the end."

Doncic did his part Tuesday, coming one assist shy of a triple-double as he also produced 30 points and 14 rebounds. Considering the Mavericks came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to beat the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semis, there might be reason to believe they still have a puncher's chance in this series.

However, if they are going to win the next three games and make history, they're going to need to win two of them on the road, starting with Game 5 on Thursday night.

The Warriors are 8-0 so far this postseason at home, so beating them in Oakland will be an arduous task.