The NBA has another superstar on its hands in Luka Doncic. It’s only fitting he gets paid handsomely for his ascent with the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic and the Mavericks’ season has come to an end. After taking a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic was practically alone in his quest to finish off the series. Despite 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in Game 6 and 46 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in Game 7, the Mavericks lost both, ending their season in the process.

Regardless, Mark Cuban, GM Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle have their superstar to build a team around. First, they need to pay him what he’s worth. There shouldn’t be any hiccups in such a task.

The Mavericks are expected to offer Doncic the five-year max extension (worth upwards of $200 million) at some point this off-season. On Monday, he dismissed any potential drama by hinting at the fact he’s not going anywhere. Doncic is staying put with the Mavericks for the longterm.

“I think you know the answer,” Doncic said of his looming $200 million contract extension, via NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Luka Doncic on signing the looming $200 million contract extension he will be offered this summer: "I think you know the answer." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 7, 2021

The real question surrounding the Mavericks isn’t what they’re going to do with Luka Doncic, it’s how are they going to build a championship roster around him?

Kristaps Porzingis just hasn’t panned out how Dallas initially hoped. He can’t be the Mavs’ No. 2 option if they’re going to win a championship.

Dallas is in a tight spot, as well. So it’s not going to have the cap space or trade assets to go after another superstar. But the Mavs could still add a veteran player like Chris Paul or even DeMar DeRozan.

Just as important as the Mavericks paying Doncic what he’s worth is landing him a proven sidekick.