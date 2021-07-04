Luka Doncic Reacts To Qualifying For The Summer Olympics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic helped his home country of Slovenia make basketball history on Sunday afternoon.

With a 96-85 win over Lithuania, Slovenia qualified for the Olympics for the first time in its history. They’ll be in Tokyo competing for the gold medal later this month.

Doncic was stellar in victory, posting a triple-double (31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists) in 31 minutes. This performance came one day after the multi-talented guard came up one rebound shy of a triple-double in a semifinal win over Venezuela.

The look on Doncic’s face after his team won today said all that needed to be said about how much this accomplishment means to him and his home nation.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia have qualified to compete in the Olympics for the first time in the nation's history 👏 pic.twitter.com/5ZxJZ6xD7t — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2021

On Saturday, Doncic made it clear just how much competing for Slovenia means to him when he was asked whether he’d rather win gold at the Olympics or win an NBA title.

“I’d say gold medal with Slovenia. You play for your country and that’s something… but I wouldn’t mind both,” Doncic told reporters.

He’ll have his first chance to battle for that gold medal in Tokyo in a couple of weeks.