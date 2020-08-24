The Spun

Luka Doncic Responds To ‘White Boy’ Comment From Montrezl Harrell

Luka Doncic slows down the offense during a game for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic addressed the “white boy” comment made by Montrezl Harrell in Game 3 following his team’s win in Game 4.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers on a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer from Doncic. The second-year point guard had an incredible 43-point triple-double performance, tying the series up at 2-2.

Following the game, Doncic was asked about the “b—h a– white boy” comment made by Harrell during Game 3.

“No worries. There’s a lot of emotions on the court, especially this is playoffs. Sometimes you say things you don’t want to say. He apologized. I respect that, so no problems,” Doncic said.

Doncic and Harrell shared a moment before Game 4. Harrell appeared to apologize for what he said during Game 3.

Doncic certainly didn’t appear to let any of this affect his Game 4 performance. The Mavericks guard had one of the best playoff games in recent NBA history.

Dallas will now look to take the series lead against the No. 2-seeded Clippers in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The critical game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T.

If the Clippers are going to advance in this one, they’ll need a much better performance from Paul George. However, based on the way Luka is playing, that might not matter.

Game 5 should be a good one.


