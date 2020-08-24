Luka Doncic Responds To ‘White Boy’ Comment From Montrezl Harrell

Luka Doncic addressed the “white boy” comment made by Montrezl Harrell in Game 3 following his team’s win in Game 4.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers on a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer from Doncic. The second-year point guard had an incredible 43-point triple-double performance, tying the series up at 2-2.

Following the game, Doncic was asked about the “b—h a– white boy” comment made by Harrell during Game 3.

“No worries. There’s a lot of emotions on the court, especially this is playoffs. Sometimes you say things you don’t want to say. He apologized. I respect that, so no problems,” Doncic said.

Doncic and Harrell shared a moment before Game 4. Harrell appeared to apologize for what he said during Game 3.

Montrezl Harrell apologized to Luka Doncic pregame for comments he made about Doncic in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/L9Ej5I3AmO — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

Doncic certainly didn’t appear to let any of this affect his Game 4 performance. The Mavericks guard had one of the best playoff games in recent NBA history.

Dallas will now look to take the series lead against the No. 2-seeded Clippers in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The critical game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T.

If the Clippers are going to advance in this one, they’ll need a much better performance from Paul George. However, based on the way Luka is playing, that might not matter.

Game 5 should be a good one.