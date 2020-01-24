Luka Doncic Will Make History At This Year’s NBA All-Star Game

In just his second season in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic won’t just be starting in the All-Star Game–he’ll be making history while doing so.

The NBA announced the starting fives for the Eastern and Western Conferences a short time ago. Doncic is one of the starters for the West, along with James Harden, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

By cracking the All-Star first unit a couple of weeks shy of his 21st birthday (February 28), Doncic will be the youngest player to start the annual showcase since LeBron in 2005.

James was 21 at the time of that game.

Doncic is averaging a remarkable 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season. At 27-16, the Mavs currently rank fifth in the Western Conference.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is set for February 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.