Luka Doncic’s Reaction To His Game-Winner Is Going Viral

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic #77 reacts after making a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic just made the shot of the NBA’s postseason.

The Dallas Mavericks young star hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round series.

Doncic, playing through a sprained ankle, had an incredible performance. He scored 43 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out 13 assists. It was one of the best games in recent NBA playoff history.

And the Mavericks star saved the best for last. With his team trailing by one, Doncic hit a game-winning 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

Following his game-winning shot, Doncic made a simple declaration: “THIS MY S–T.”

You know you’re special when you get the double “BANG! BANG!” call from Mike Breen.

Everyone in the NBA, from LeBron James to Steph Curry, was impressed with the shot from the Dallas Mavericks star.

The Mavericks and the Clippers are now tied, 2-2, in their Western Conference first round series. Dallas notched its Game 4 win despite Kristaps Porzingis being sidelined with a sore knee injury.

We’ll now have a critical Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Clippers and the Mavericks are set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday evening.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.