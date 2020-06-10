Luka Doncic’s Trainer Shares Honest Admission About His Status

The NBA season is set to resume in a few weeks and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to be among the participants.

But several months in lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic has apparently made it hard for the Mavs star to stay in top shape. In an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti via Bleacher Report, Doncic’s trainer ure Drakslar revealed that the former Rookie of the Year has been struggling to stay in shape.

Drakslar said that Doncic has only been working with his trainer for the last three weeks. Prior to that, he was in quarantine and training on his own at home. Drakslar noted that “most players” have a hard time staying in shape under those circumstances.

“We have been working together for the last three weeks,” Drakslar said. “Luka was previously in quarantine and trained individually at home. The last three weeks we have been working hard to prepare him for the resumption of the NBA season… Most players struggled to stay in shape. Doncic is no exception. We understand his role in Dallas. Luka is improving every day. He puts in a lot of effort. He has completely dedicated himself to be ready.”

When i used to jump!😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/LWm9DDWo3q — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) June 3, 2020

Doncic is in the middle of his first All-Star season and has been one of the NBA’s fastest rising stars.

He was averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game prior to the season being suspended.

If he can get in shape and return to that kind of form, the Mavs could be a very dangerous team when the season resumes.

Will Luka Doncic be in top shape in time for the season?