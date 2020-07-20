The Spun

Mark Cuban Has A 1-Word Message For Dallas Radio Host

Mark Cuban resting his face on his arms at a Dallas Mavericks game.LOS ANGELES CA - OCTOBER 29: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, follows the action from behind the bench during the third quarter of the basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center October 29, 2015, in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had a one-word message for a local radio host on Sunday evening.

The NBA is getting ready to resume its 2019-20 season from Orlando, Fla. The Mavericks are currently in the No. 7 seed position, but are solidly in the playoffs. With a young star like Luka Doncic, Dallas could make a run in the postseason.

“Anytime you have one of the best players in the NBA at 21 years old as your best player, he’s only going to get better and that is a crazy thing to say. And you have a talent like KP right behind him. They are both young and hungry…the future is bright,” Mavs veteran JJ Barea said.

Mark Davis, a radio host for 660 AM in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is excited for the restart, but has one potential concern.

“I am so ready to be be in on this year’s Mavericks home stretch: so much promise, so much personality. But the minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT,” he wrote on Sunday evening. 

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban did not hesitate to respond.

“Bye,” he wrote.

Dallas is scheduled to resume its 2019-20 season on July 31 against the Houston Rockets.


