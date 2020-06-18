The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mark Cuban Addresses Potential NBA Player Protests

Mark Cuban yelling.PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NBA has always been among the most progressive sports leagues. So it comes as no surprise Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban is prepared to stand in solidarity with his players.

The NBA is preparing to resume the regular season on July 31st. Most players are thrilled to be getting back on the court to finish out the season and crown a champ. But some players are opposing playing out the rest of the season.

Nets’ star Kyrie Irving has made his voice heard loud and clear over the past few weeks. Irving, who’s injured, doesn’t want others to participate in the NBA’s 22-team format due to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and public health concerns. But Irving doesn’t have many followers to further support his cause.

Most, if not all, NBA players are expected to participate in the resumption of the season. To spread awareness for the ongoing police brutality issue, there’s an assumption players will form some sort of protest during the playing of the national anthem before games – as Colin Kaepernick did years ago in the NBA.

Whatever protest the players organize, Cuban is prepared to support and stand in solidarity with them. He shared his thoughts on the potential player protests during ESPN’s Outside The Lines on Thursday.

This just goes to show why so many individuals are fans of Cuban – even if those individuals aren’t Mavericks fans.

The NBA has long stated players “must stand and line up in a dignified posture” during the playing of the national anthem. But given the ongoing circumstances within our country, players will likely forego the rule to form some sort of protest.

As he stated, Cuban is prepared to support his and all other players within the NBA.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.