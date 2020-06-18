Mark Cuban Addresses Potential NBA Player Protests

The NBA has always been among the most progressive sports leagues. So it comes as no surprise Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban is prepared to stand in solidarity with his players.

The NBA is preparing to resume the regular season on July 31st. Most players are thrilled to be getting back on the court to finish out the season and crown a champ. But some players are opposing playing out the rest of the season.

Nets’ star Kyrie Irving has made his voice heard loud and clear over the past few weeks. Irving, who’s injured, doesn’t want others to participate in the NBA’s 22-team format due to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and public health concerns. But Irving doesn’t have many followers to further support his cause.

Most, if not all, NBA players are expected to participate in the resumption of the season. To spread awareness for the ongoing police brutality issue, there’s an assumption players will form some sort of protest during the playing of the national anthem before games – as Colin Kaepernick did years ago in the NBA.

Whatever protest the players organize, Cuban is prepared to support and stand in solidarity with them. He shared his thoughts on the potential player protests during ESPN’s Outside The Lines on Thursday.

“I’ll stand in unison with our players, whatever they choose to do.”

@mcuban on the potential for player protests as the #NBA prepares to return in July. pic.twitter.com/V3twJWtp7n — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) June 18, 2020

This just goes to show why so many individuals are fans of Cuban – even if those individuals aren’t Mavericks fans.

The NBA has long stated players “must stand and line up in a dignified posture” during the playing of the national anthem. But given the ongoing circumstances within our country, players will likely forego the rule to form some sort of protest.

As he stated, Cuban is prepared to support his and all other players within the NBA.