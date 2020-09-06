The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mark Cuban Has Clapped Back At President Trump’s Criticism

Mark Cuban resting his face on his arms at a Dallas Mavericks game.LOS ANGELES CA - OCTOBER 29: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, follows the action from behind the bench during the third quarter of the basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center October 29, 2015, in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban responded to the criticism of the NBA’s TV ratings on Twitter earlier this week.

Many right-wing political figures, including President Trump, have criticized the NBA for its “political” stances and claimed that the league is hurting its TV ratings.

The NBA is among the most-progressive sports leagues in the country, with players often speaking out on social justice issues. NBA players refused to play a couple of postseason games last month in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest,” Trump said. “I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

NBA ratings have been pretty good as of late, though. The Dallas Mavericks owner tweeted out some details:

The NBA could benefit, too, from a potential Finals matchup like Celtics vs. Lakers. Both Boston and Los Angeles are among the frontrunners in their respective conferences at this point.

NBA postseason games will continue today, with Milwaukee taking on Miami and the Lakers taking on the Rockets.

The two games are airing on ABC at 3:30 p.m. E.T. and 8:30 p.m. E.T., respectively.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.