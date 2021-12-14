Mark Cuban Denies Notable Mavericks Trade Rumor

There are reports out there indicating the Dallas Mavericks have spoken with the Brooklyn Nets about acquiring Kyrie Irving, but Mavs owner Mark Cuban says they’re inaccurate.

According to SNY.tv’s Ian Begley, the Mavericks reached out to the Nets about Irving. In those conversations, Dallas brought up big man Kristaps Porzingis as a possible trade chip.

Irving has not played for Brooklyn this season due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. However, there is “renewed optimism” he will be able to suit up for the Nets at some point this year.

Begley wrote that it was unclear if the conversations between the Mavericks and Nets materialized into anything serious, but Cuban told NBA insider Marc Stein they never happened at all.

Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 14, 2021

Porzingis, the 7-foot-3 Latvian acquired by the Mavericks from the New York Knicks during the 2018-19 season, is averaging 19.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

However, if Dallas actually is willing to deal him, whether or not it is for Kyrie, it could be because the team wants to move Porzingis’ contract off its books. Porzingis is making more than $31 million this season, is due nearly $34 million next year and has a $36 million player option for 2023-24.