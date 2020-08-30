Mark Cuban Had A Blunt Message For President Trump Supporters

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban does not shy away from any NBA criticism on social media.

Earlier this week, President Trump was asked about the NBA players refusing to play postseason games in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting. While Trump admitted that he didn’t know much about that decision, he took a shot at the NBA’s TV ratings.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest,” Trump said. “I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

Cuban appeared to taunt the president and his base on Saturday evening with the following tweet:

Who’s watching the @nba with me tonight ! Great games so far !!! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 29, 2020

Cuban used a new Twitter feature with that tweet, preventing anyone from replying to it. He had some fun with President Trump supporters on Twitter.

Watching the @realDonaldTrump supporting elitists go crazy because I’m not allowing comments is hilarious. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 30, 2020

Cuban is a big fan of the feature.

“When you don’t allow comments, all the trolls and bots with 3 followers that tried to get seen in mentions now can only tweet to their 3 followers,” he wrote. “I highly recommend using this feature.”

Cuban’s team, meanwhile, is set to return to the floor on Sunday afternoon. The Mavs, facing elimination, will take on the Clippers at 3:30 p.m. E.T.