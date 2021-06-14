Mark Cuban Has 2-Word Response To Luka Doncic Story

Is trouble brewing between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks? A new report says yes. But Mark Cuban is here to clear the air.

A report from The Athletic on Monday said certain decisions from front office member Bob Voulgaris have been “frustrating” to Doncic. The report even goes on to say the friction could impact Luka’s future with the organization.

“Bob Voulgaris has been the most influential voice in the Mavs’ front office since being hired: initiating transactions, dictating rotations, and even frustrating Luka. There are internal fears how it could affect Luka’s future,” Tim Cato of The Athletic writes.

Is there any substance here? Not if you ask Cuban. He had a two-word response to Cato’s report: “Total bulls–t.” Take a look below.

We’re going to trust Mark Cuban’s words here. After all, he’s pretty involved in the Dallas Mavericks’ internal decisions.

It’s also worth mentioning Luka Doncic made it pretty clear he intends to sign a supermax contract with the Mavericks. He’ll be eligible for the supermax later this summer.

“I think you know the answer,” Doncic said in response to whether or not he’ll sign the supermax with the Mavericks.

Doncic probably isn’t going to pass down a supermax. He may be frustrated by certain front-office decisions, but money talks a bit louder.

Mark Cuban certainly doesn’t appear to be concerned about Doncic’s future. If you ask him, any reports indicating Doncic is frustrated with the Mavs simply aren’t accurate.