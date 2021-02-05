Mark Cuban Has Blunt Response For ESPN Reporter

ESPN NBA reporter Zach Lowe thinks Luka Doncic “whines” too much. Mavs’ owner Mark Cuban thinks Lowe doesn’t know “sh—” about his players. Yes, you read that right.

Cuban has had a couple of run-ins with various sports reporters this past year. Lowe is the latest to hear from the Mavericks’ owner.

The NBA reporter said recently on his podcast “The Lowe Post” that Doncic is “one of the biggest whiners in the league.” It didn’t take very long for Cuban to catch what Lowe had said about the Dallas superstar.

Cuban joined VICE TV’s “Cari & Jemele Won’t Stick to Sports” this week and delivered a NSFW response to Lowe.

“I’ll tell you exactly what I think. F— you, Zach Lowe,” Cuban said, via Clutch Points. “You don’t know s—, you know? I know Luka, right? And he’s not a big whiner. He’s passionate. He cares, he wants to win. He’s got some s— to him. … But no, he’s not a whiner. He’s a baller.”

Take a look.

here's the clip of mark cuban telling zach lowe "fuck you, you don't know shit" in response to lowe talking about luka being one of the whiniest players in the league toward the refs. pic.twitter.com/GOttOiXe50 — Josh Bowe (@Boweman55) February 5, 2021

Mark Cuban has a knack for defending his players in the midst of any and all criticism, even if the criticism is a bit warranted.

Luka Doncic definitely lets refs know if he believes a foul should’ve been called against his opposing defender, but so do most NBA players. Doncic’s expressions are just a tad more exaggerated than most others.

Despite his complaints, Doncic is putting up monster numbers this year. The youngster is averaging 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds so far this season.

Zach Lowe, meanwhile, may want to steer clear of criticizing any Mavs players from now on. That is, unless he doesn’t care about what Cuban has to say about him.