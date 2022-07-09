Mark Cuban Has Blunt Response To Losing Jalen Brunson To Knicks

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Once free agency officially opened, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year contract with the Knicks. Of course, this was a tough pill to swallow for the Mavericks.

It was reported that Dallas was "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York came out prior to its scheduled conversations with the Villanova product.

"From what I’ve gathered, the Mavericks are quite frustrated with the Knicks — and not just because reports of a finished deal came out before New York was even allowed to speak with Brunson (though I am not sure how tampering rules account for father-son relationships, and this situation involves two of those)," Katz wrote. "Dallas wasn’t thrilled about Knicks executive William 'World Wide Wes' Wesley showing up courtside to a Mavs-Jazz playoff game, either."

This week, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about losing Brunson to the Knicks. He obviously isn't pleased with how this situation played out.

"It really wasn’t about the money," Cuban said. "We really didn’t get a chance to make an offer. It was Jalen’s choice… and I understand it."

Brunson had a breakout season with the Mavericks, averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Time will tell if Brunson can reach his full potential in New York.