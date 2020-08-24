The Spun

Mark Cuban Has Message For Everyone Praising Luka Doncic

A closeup of Mark Cuban screaming.PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has a message for everyone praising Luka Doncic on social media right now.

The prominent NBA owner is obviously thrilled with Doncic and his performance in a Game 4 win over the Clippers. However, he wants people to stop comparing Doncic to other players and all-time greats.

The Mavericks star is on his own path.

“Don’t try to compare him to others. He is blazing his own path,” Cuban tweeted on Sunday.

Doncic had a 43-point triple-double in Sunday’s win over the Clippers. The series is now tied, 2-2, heading into a critical Game 5.

We should get another epic Doncic vs. Kawhi Leonard battle on Tuesday night.

“It’s fun when he’s missing and we’re making,” Doncic said of his battles against Kawhi Leonard. “It’s so hard to stop him. He’s an amazing player. Shout out to Maxi (Kleiber) and Dorian Finney-Smith, amazing defense. Without them, I don’t think we win the game.”

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will look to get a better performance from Paul George in Game 5. The Clippers star had just nine points on 3 of 14 shooting in the Game 4 loss.

Game 5 of the Clippers vs. Mavericks series is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night.


