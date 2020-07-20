Mark Cuban Has Message For People Who Want To Boycott Him

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is known for his outspokenness, whether it is to referees during an NBA game or trolls on Twitter.

Since yesterday, Cuban has gotten into it with a Dallas radio host and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz over the possibility of NBA players protesting during the national anthem before games. As a result, the Conservative Daily Show Twitter account is calling for people to “boycott” Cuban’s companies.

“Link of Companies Mark Cuban owns, lets say Bye to him boycott today. Please RT to get this list out. http://markcubancompanies.com,” @CDSPatriot tweeted.

Clearly, Cuban isn’t phased by any effort to avoid his properties. In fact, he’s encouraging it.

“For those of you that want to boycott me. markcuban.com is the best URL for a list,” Cuban wrote in response to the Conservative Daily Show tweet.

For those of you that want to boycott me. https://t.co/9DZnhN4TT5 is the best URL for a list https://t.co/ZGv3saCHu4 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Let’s be honest: whatever money Cuban loses from any customer boycott is a pittance compared to the fortune he has.

People are certainly free to disagree with him, but there’s really nothing they can do in terms of economic impact.