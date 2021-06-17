Mark Cuban Is Getting Crushed Following Latest Mavericks News

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the unsung heroes of the NBA, thanks to their tremendous continuity in the front office. Well, that continuity has seemingly disappeared over night, and Mark Cuban has some explaining to do.

Just days after it was announced the Mavs fired GM Donnie Nelson, head coach Rick Carlisle had some news to share himself on Thursday. He’s walking away from the position he’s had for 13 years.

This is all very interesting timing. Just several days ago, Tim Cato of The Athletic reported there were “internal fears” that Luka Doncic’s future with the Mavericks is in question because of his stressed relationship with Bob Voulgaris, who reportedly received a green light from Cuban to have a vital say within the organization. Upon seeing the report, Cuban retweeted it and called it “bulls–t.”

Well, Cato’s report is starting to look more and more accurate by the hour. Nelson’s out. So is Carlisle. Cuban has some major explaining to do.

Rick Carlisle statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/zdKA8sWa4Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

Mavericks fans are demanding answers from Mark Cuban. There’s something going on here.

Running off two guys who helped you win a championship who have a great relationship with your generational talent for a guy who made his name gambling and had a terrible relationship with said player is one hell of a strategy for Mark Cuban. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 17, 2021

It will be interesting to see how reporters treat Mark Cuban’s credibility going forward after he strenuously denied a report of disarray in the front office, and then within 48 hours he fired the team president and the coach resigned. — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) June 17, 2021

Mark Cuban said “fake news” and then the organization blew up. pic.twitter.com/CxTyNggBLd — Mark Schindler (@MSchindlerNBA) June 17, 2021

Fans can direct their hate at Mark Cuban all they want. But the fact remains he’s catering to his superstar in Luka Doncic. And that’s what you have to do in today’s NBA.

Doncic reportedly didn’t have the best relationship with Carlisle. And given how quickly Doncic has ascended to superstar status, the Mavericks don’t have any time to waste.

Mark Cuban’s denial of the report from The Athletic isn’t a good look. But what else was he supposed to say?