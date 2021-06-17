The Spun

Mark Cuban Is Getting Crushed Following Latest Mavericks News

A closeup of Mark Cuban screaming.PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the unsung heroes of the NBA, thanks to their tremendous continuity in the front office. Well, that continuity has seemingly disappeared over night, and Mark Cuban has some explaining to do.

Just days after it was announced the Mavs fired GM Donnie Nelson, head coach Rick Carlisle had some news to share himself on Thursday. He’s walking away from the position he’s had for 13 years.

This is all very interesting timing. Just several days ago, Tim Cato of The Athletic reported there were “internal fears” that Luka Doncic’s future with the Mavericks is in question because of his stressed relationship with Bob Voulgaris, who reportedly received a green light from Cuban to have a vital say within the organization. Upon seeing the report, Cuban retweeted it and called it “bulls–t.”

Well, Cato’s report is starting to look more and more accurate by the hour. Nelson’s out. So is Carlisle. Cuban has some major explaining to do.

Mavericks fans are demanding answers from Mark Cuban. There’s something going on here.

Fans can direct their hate at Mark Cuban all they want. But the fact remains he’s catering to his superstar in Luka Doncic. And that’s what you have to do in today’s NBA.

Doncic reportedly didn’t have the best relationship with Carlisle. And given how quickly Doncic has ascended to superstar status, the Mavericks don’t have any time to waste.

Mark Cuban’s denial of the report from The Athletic isn’t a good look. But what else was he supposed to say?


