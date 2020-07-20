Mark Cuban Has A Blunt Message For U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has responded to a comment by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Twitter on Monday morning.

Sunday night, Cuban responded to a comment by a local radio host, who said he’ll stop watching the Mavericks the moment a player kneels for the national anthem.

Cuban responded to the radio host’s comment with one word: “Bye.”

Cuban then went off on the “National Anthem Police” and their constant complaining within the United States.

“If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work,” he tweeted.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Ted Cruz got wind of Cuban’s comments on Monday morning and called out the NBA owner, though he did it with a screenshot instead of a reply.

Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/AVWLMZIqu0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban was made aware of Cruz’s comment on Monday morning and clapped back.

“Have some balls for once,” he wrote on Twitter. “Speak to me. It’s my tweet.”

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It's my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Cruz responded shortly following Cuban’s tweet. He says that he’s a Rockets fan, but he’ll gladly root for the Mavericks, too. Cruz admitted that Dallas has a good team this year.

“I’m a Rockets fan, but more than happy to cheer on the Mavericks (great team this year). It’s sad to see you telling so many Texans to ‘piss off,'” he tweeted.

Yes, Mark, my communication tweeting out my response to the world was meant somehow to keep it a secret. Because you’re very scary. I’m a Rockets fan, but more than happy to cheer on the Mavericks (great team this year). It’s sad to see you telling so many Texans to “piss off.” https://t.co/s68JYk9MLR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

We’re guessing this back-and-forth isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season later this month. Both the Mavericks and the Rockets are in solid position for the playoffs.