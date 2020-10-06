Mark Cuban Reacts To Ted Cruz’s Comment On The NBA

TV ratings are in for Game 3 of the NBA Finals and they’re not good.

According to Sports Media Watch, Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Heat averaged 5.94 million viewers. That is the least-watched NBA Finals game on record.

There are a number of factors at play, obviously – the NBA is playing at a time of the year it never has before, there are several leagues in action, a lot is going on outside of sports, etc. – but it is not a good number for the NBA.

Unsurprisingly, people like Ted Cruz are using this as an opportunity to criticize the NBA for being “political.”

“Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals,” the U.S. Senator tweeted about the NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban fired back at Cruz on social media.

“A US Senator with 3 NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly. This is who you are Ted Cruz. Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are,” the NBA owner tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what the TV ratings look like for Game 4.

The Lakers lead the Heat, 2-1, heading into Tuesday night’s game. Game 4 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.