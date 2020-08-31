Mark Cuban Reacts To The Mavericks Losing To The Clippers

After three straight years without a postseason appearance, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks made their return to the playoffs in a losing effort to the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Cuban is rarely pleased to be on the losing end of anything, he’s making an exception for this year. In a letter to The Dallas Morning News, Cuban expressed pride in his team and praised them for overcoming the adversity of playing in isolation.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Cuban wrote. “And I’m proud of them more for who they are and what they persevered through off the court than all the great things we did on the court.

“As you know very well, it hasn’t been easy to be away from their families, to worry about them, miss important moments in their lives, to not be able to give your children or spouse a hug or just to be there when they wake up or go to sleep.”

Cuban further praised his team for joining the protests against racial injustice and for showing resilience during the pandemic.

“In that bubble so much of their connection to the outside world was social media, and so many on all the different social platforms were hateful and in many cases far far worse,” Cuban added. “To be sequestered away and to try to not look but to see it. And on top of it all, to have the same fears about the virus for all the people in their lives.”

The Mavericks went 43-32 in the regular season, their best winning percentage since the 2015-16 season. That set them up to face the Clippers, who beat them 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas may be done this year, but they’re well-positioned to be back next year.