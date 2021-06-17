Mark Cuban Releases Statement On Rick Carlisle Stepping Down

A busy news week for the NBA continued this afternoon when Rick Carlisle announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

Carlisle held the position for 13 seasons, leading the Mavericks to nine playoff appearances and an NBA title in 2011. His departure is the latest in what has been a tumultuous few days for a franchise that had been regarded as one of the league’s most stable.

Dallas owner Mark Cuban, who is taking a copious amount of criticism in the wake of these changes, released a statement on Carlisle’s decision to end his time with the Mavs.

“Rick informed me today of his decision to step down as head coach,” Cuban said. “On top of being a tremendous basketball coach, he was also a friend and a confidant. Rick helped us bring the O’Brien Trophy to Dallas and those are memories I will always cherish.

“I want to thank Rick for all he gave this franchise and this city. We wish him all the best.”

If Carlisle wants to remain on an NBA sideline, he won’t be on the market for long. In fact, two teams are already listed as potential destinations for the 61-year-old coach.

In the meantime, the Mavericks have some turmoil they are going to have to sort out.