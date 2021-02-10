Mark Cuban Responds To NBA’s National Anthem Decision

Last night, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks were no longer playing the national anthem before home games. That quickly sent shockwaves through the rest of the NBA, leading to an important announcement this Wednesday.

Mike Bass, the chiefs communications officer for the NBA, sent the following memo to teams today: “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.”

This led to a length response from Mark Cuban, the owner of the Mavericks. Even though he decided before the season that his team would no longer play the national anthem, he accepts the NBA’s policy.

“We respects and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country. I have always stood for the anthem with my hand over my heart – no matter where I hear it played,” Cuban said in his response. “But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem respects them. We feel they also need to be respected and heard, because they have not been heard.

“The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.”

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs. Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

This is a strong response from Cuban, who is one of the most proactive owners in professional sports.

Cuban and the Mavericks will resume playing the national anthem tonight when they take on the Hawks.