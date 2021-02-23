The Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors are heating up, but are those same rumors accurate? Mark Cuban has the answer.

When the Mavericks acquired Porzingis in a deal with the Knicks years ago, it seemed like a slam dunk. Porzingis, a 7-foot-3 center fans have referred to as the ‘unicorn’ over the years, had all the makings of a rising star during his time in the Big Apple. He’s underwhelmed during his time in Dallas, though.

Despite Luka Doncic‘s impressive play this season, the Mavs are just 14-15 this season, a full game behind the Warriors for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. It’s safe to say the Porzingis-Doncic duo just isn’t what Dallas was hoping it would become.

Rumors surfaced this week suggesting Porzingis could be traded as soon as this season. Cuban responded to such rumors on Tuesday, saying they were “not accurate.”

“It’s not accurate,” Cuban said regarding the Porzingis trade rumors, per Brad Townsend. “We have not discussed him in a trade at all. Has not happened.”

It’s hard to imagine the Mavericks are thrilled with Kristaps Porzingis’ performance during his time with the organization. But for now, it appears Mark Cuban is committed to the 7-foot-3 center.

It’s probably too early for Dallas to give up on the big man, anyways. He’s just starting to bounce back after suffering a serious injury last year. The Mavs might as well wait to see how he progresses the rest of this season before jumping to any conclusions.

Porzingis and the Mavs get back to work Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.