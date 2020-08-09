The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mark Cuban’s Response To Tucker Carlson Ratings Tweet Going Viral

A closeup of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban at American Airlines Center on December 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hasn’t shied away from criticism of the league on social media and that was very evident this week.

Some have chosen to criticize the NBA for its “political” moves inside of the bubble at Disney World in Florida. Players have worn Black Lives Matter shirts and kneeled for the national anthem before games.

One pundit pointed to Tucker Carlson’s TV ratings, saying the Fox News host is dominating the NBA.

“Tucker Carlson’s TV ratings continue to dominate the NBA. His Thursday night show had 3.65 million viewers. Two NBA primetime Thursday games COMBINED for only 2.6 million viewers. It’s a ratings massacre. The NBA can’t touch Tucker,” he wrote.

We weren’t aware of the NBA attempting to compete for ratings with a political news show, but Cuban decided to weigh in.

“In the advertiser coveted 18-49 demographic, our prime time outperformed Tucker in prime time by 215%. He did slaughter us in the 70+ plus demographic, so have to give credit there,” Cuban said on Twitter.

Cuban’s tweet has already been retweeted more than 11,000 times and liked more than 80,000 times. It’s one of his most-popular tweets ever.

The NBA is set to continue to play its final regular season games today. The league has seven games scheduled for this afternoon and this evening.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.