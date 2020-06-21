As we get closer and closer to the resumption of the NBA season, the issue of what NBA games might sound like is gaining more attention.

In a recent interview, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that the NBA will seek a middle ground between piping in crowd noise and letting fans hear the ambience of the games. He says that the league will be experimenting with different ways to introduce noise.

One idea is the implementation of apps that will allow fans to push the noise they may at home onto the court. As a result, there will be “competition from fans” to get the most energy onto the court.

“[T]here will be a lot of technology we will be experimenting with to try to introduce noise and make the event more entertaining for players and TV viewers,” Cuban said. “We have been having a lot of fun with apps that allow fans to push noise they make at home into the arena. So not only will there be competition on the court, there will be competition from fans to contribute energy as well.”

Mark Cuban Says NBA Could Allow Home Fan Noise To Be Used In Orlandohttps://t.co/G9T4JmTY7K — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) June 21, 2020

We’ve seen different sports organizations take very different approaches as far as sound at their events go.

The UFC has played in empty venues where it’s so quiet that fighters can even hear announcers giving them advice. Greg Hardy took advantage of that little perk in his most recent bout.

Soccer leagues around the world have been mixing things up. Some pipe in crowd noise, some play with no noise, and some play behind closed doors altogether.

How would you prefer the NBA deal with noise during their games?