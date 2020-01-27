Mark Cuban Shares Heartfelt Message About Kobe, Gianna Bryant

The passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant have brought the sports community together like nothing before. Friends, fans and even rivals are mourning their tragic deaths. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is the latest to share his condolences for the Bryant family, honoring Kobe and Gianna.

Cuban decided shortly after Sunday’s tragic news the Mavericks will retire No. 24 in honor of Kobe. In a day full or mourning, Cuban’s decision reminded everyone of the impact Kobe had in the basketball and sports world.

A day later, Cuban has shared a tremendous message regarding Kobe and Gianna and how they’ve brought “our country closer together.”

“I hope we all remember that Kobe and Gianna have brought our country closer together than anyone has in a generation,” Cuban posted on Twitter. “Their memory truly is a blessing that we should build on.”

There have been plenty of special messages shared in the last 24 hours. Cuban sums up exactly what so many are thinking and feeling.

Kobe and Gianna leave a tremendous legacy behind. We are all well-aware of Kobe’s legendary on-court career.

But it was Kobe’s impact as a father, raising four girls, that’s become such a respected aspect of his life.

Cuban and the Mavericks are doing their part in honoring the Bryant family in the best way possible.