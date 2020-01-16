Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Message For Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless has never been one to shy away from an outlandish take, and on Thursday morning, the FS1 host sparked outrage from Dallas Mavericks fans for taking a shot at Luka Doncic. Even team owner Mark Cuban went out of his way to fire back at Bayless.

It’s no secret that Doncic is an elite playmaker that might just be the future of the NBA. He’s averaging 28.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in his second season.

Despite those impressive averages, Bayless doesn’t believe that Doncic is that special.

“I’m not seeing superstar from Luka Doncic,” Bayless said on FS1’s Undisputed. “Every fourth quarter I watch him in, he comes apart either physically or mentally.”

Those comments from Bayless bothered Cuban, who went on Twitter to fire back at the famous FS1 personality.

Cuban shared an old video of him arguing with Bayless back when he was at ESPN with the following caption: “Don’t make me do it again Skip!”

Check it out:

Don’t make me do it again Skip ! https://t.co/IzYOpQ6DCl https://t.co/J6exaYfe8N — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 16, 2020

During that old argument from ESPN’s First Take, Cuban went after Bayless by saying “You have a presumption that people care what you say, but they don’t.”

It’s hard to blame Cuban for firing back at Bayless, especially after he made an unfair claim about Doncic.

Bayless will likely respond to Cuban on Friday’s edition of Undisputed.