Mark Cuban’s Tweet About The NBA’s TV Ratings Is Going Viral

Mark Cuban resting his face on his arms at a Dallas Mavericks game.LOS ANGELES CA - OCTOBER 29: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, follows the action from behind the bench during the third quarter of the basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center October 29, 2015, in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis once again got into it over the NBA’s television ratings.

Much has been made about the NBA’s television ratings this year. The league’s ratings are down, though there are likely a number of contributing factors. The games have been played from July through September, which isn’t an ideal time. Summer months are usually bad TV ratings months and the league has to go head-to-head with football in September.

Still, millions of people are watching live games on TV, and there aren’t too many shows that can say that.

Travis has been a major critic of the NBA and its ratings. Cuban has often gone at him on social media. This once again happened on Saturday.

This likely won’t be the last time these two go at it.

The NBA, meanwhile, is likely excited about its NBA Finals matchup possibilities. The Lakers clinched a Western Conference championship on Saturday night. Los Angeles is set to face either Boston or Miami in the NBA Finals beginning this week.

The Heat and the Celtics are scheduled to play Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Sunday night. The game will go head-to-head with the NFL.


